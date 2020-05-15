Marin joins Bay Area counties entering next stage of reopening

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin joins the growing list of Bay Area counties moving on to the next stage of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Bay Area counties entering (or already in) Phase 2:

Napa

Solano

Sonoma

San Francisco (starting Monday)

San Mateo (starting Monday)

Marin (starting Monday)

In this next stage of reopening, most retail shops will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup, and some manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen.

Marin on Friday will release its updated shelter-in-place orders on Friday, which will include additional guidelines for businesses to reopen.

Meanwhile in Sonoma County, Friday marked the first day of Phase 2 in the reopening plan.

