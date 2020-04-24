Marshawn Lynch hands out masks at Lake Merritt

Video: @Kenmeezy via Twitter
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was seen passing out masks at Lake Merritt on Wednesday.
The Oakland native is known for giving back to his community, and that hasn’t changed during this pandemic.
Video shows Lynch driving around the lake, passing out masks to visitors.
Several Bay Area counties are requiring the public to wear face coverings while out in public and five of them will have police officer enforce those orders.
