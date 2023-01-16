This is an image of Steve Kerr and the King family (Photos courtesy of AP)

(KRON) — The family of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior met with some Bay Area favorites in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors matched up against the Wizards in Washington, D.C in the afternoon. Steph Curry scored an impressive 41 points in the match up, with Coach Steve Kerr later referring to the beloved point guard as the modern Michael Jordan. Jordan Poole, arguably the third “Splash Bro,” brought in another 32 points. The Warriors beat out the Wizards with a final score of 127-118.

Before the game, the National Basketball Association honored the King family. Video shared to Twitter by the Golden State Warriors shows King’s family holding up a Warriors and a Wizards jersey on the court. MLK III tweeted out thanks to both teams as well as the NBA, “for helping us remember dad’s legacy and dream on this MLK Day 2023.”

KRON ON is streaming now

After the win, Coach Kerr was able to meet with members of the King family, including Martin Luther King III. The Warriors shared a photo of the group posed together and a video of their first meeting.

“Obviously, you’re winning,” MLK III said with a smile as he shook Kerr’s hand.

“What an honor, especially today, for you guys to come out and watch us play,” Kerr said.

The Warriors will head to Boston next to face off against the Celtics on Thursday. The team will be back to play the Brooklyn Nets at home this coming Sunday.