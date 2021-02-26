Mass vaccination site opens for educators in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Educators in Solano County are next in line for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the Office of Education hosted a mass vaccination clinic for teachers and other staff.

Each step in line was one foot closer to peace of mind.

It’s as simple as rolling up a sleeve for a shot in the arm.

“My students are 18 to 22 years old, and this is a huge deal,” Ashley Lyons said.

The Solano County Office of Education hosted a mass vaccination clinic at it’s main building in Fairfield.

More than 1,800 invitations were sent out to educators who are already working with students in-person, in a hybrid model or in small groups.

“Look — if we’re out there in it, we might as well get it,” John Dwyer said.

The Office of Education says 20-percent of the county’s educators are receiving their vaccine at this clinic.

“This is a mix of public and private schools,” Superintendent Lisette Estrella-Henderson said.

The county public health department teamed with local university’s and pharmacies to staff enough people to prepare the syringes.

First responders administered the Pfizer shot.

“This is the first step towards getting our kids back in the classroom where we want them,” Program Administrator Valerie Garrett said.

“It gives me the opportunity to get a little closer to my students, you know, to provide more help to my students, and just give them that sense of normalcy of being back in the classroom, because right now, we’re back, but it’s not quite the same,” Lyons said. “And, so, just to have this opportunity to give them that sense of normalcy, again, is amazing.”

Those who registered for the first dose of the vaccine have been signed up for their second shot in three weeks.