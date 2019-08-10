Massive fire burns artist warehouse in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — An artist warehouse went up in flames Friday morning.

People in Oakland could see and smell the smoke.

Christian Bowie is an artist who was at the scene.

“I just rushed over to make sure everything is okay,” Bowie said.

The building is a community arts collective known as M0xy — which hosts metal and woodworking shops.

All that material made the fight more difficult.

“We made a good stop — an aggressive stop,” a fire official said. “To not lose the whole business and put a lot of people out of work.”

While the fire rang similar to the Ghostship Fire from December 2016 — where 36 people died — there are no injuries in the M0xy Fire and this is not a place where people lived.

Yet for artists who use the space, it’s a significant loss.

“After Ghost Ship and all the trouble we went through to find places to be creative,” Bowie said. “Have 24 access do our work, keep our stuff there, and be creative in the city for a reasonable amount of money — this is one of the last places in the city. This is terrible.”

Of the 37 businesses inside, 10 were impacted by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

“It does not appear to have any criminal intent,” a fire official said. “Seems accidental but we are exploring all the possibilities.”

Fencing went up around the building to keep people out.

Fire fighters are staying at the scene throughout the night because smoke keeps rising from the building.