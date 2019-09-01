Massive fire strikes building in downtown Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — Flames are seen shooting through the roof of a downtown Hayward building.

Crews worked to put out the fire as thick dark smoke poured into the sky.

Viewer Steve Bales sent in some of these pictures as the fire ignited.

“When it first started, I was feeling the heat on me it was like being in front of a fireplace,” Bales said.

Firefighters said they first responded to the building on B Street and Main Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

They were forced to close off area streets for hours as crews sprayed water on the building.

“Pretty sad to see it go up the flames took off real quick,” Bales said.

The buildings owners said there was work happening on the roof when the fire began.

All four workers were able to get out safely.

“It’s going to be a big loss,” the Zaracotas said as they were expecting to have a classy adult lounge open in the mostly vacant building.

It would’ve served as another boost to the growing downtown area.

It’ll now have to wait until the damage is assessed.

“We don’t know yet, but definitely we’re gonna take every step little by little,” Tim Zaracotas said.

Patrons at the bistro just across the street say the fire could’ve been much worse if it wasn’t for bartender Jenny Rawson who called it in.

“I’m really glad I called 911 because at first I wasn’t sure if I should or not,” Rawson said. “But I’m really glad I did when I did instead of waiting a little bit longer.”

A spokesperson for Hayward Fire said there were no injuries that were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.