Massive rockslide closes Highway 50 near Tahoe

ECHO SUMMIT, Calif. (KRON) — A major route to South Lake Tahoe was closed Friday after a large rockslide shut down Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

Drivers narrowly missed massive boulders that came crashing down Friday morning.

A representative with Caltrans says rockslides are actually common this time of year in that area.

The highway was back open to one lane around 2:26 p.m.

Highway 50 is back open to one lane over Echo Summit. Rock scaling work continues and our crews will monitor 24/7 through weekend to make sure the route is safe for travel. @CHPSouthLake @CHPPlacerville https://t.co/PyPkdVgsGK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

Caltrans says crews will monitor 24/7 through the weekend to make sure the route is safe for travel.

Check back for updates from Tahoe with the latest road conditions and progress.