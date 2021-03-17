Mayor Breed: 260,000 San Franciscans have received COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has a new goal for the city — 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day.

This after 260,000 residents in San Francisco have received at lease one dose of the vaccine, Breed announced Wednesday.

Over the past two days, the city passed its goal of 10,000 vaccinations per day. But Mayor Breed said she’s determined with a new goal.

“Let’s get to 20,000 vaccinations per day,” she wrote on Twitter. “We have the capacity for it and we can do it if supply increases.”

The mayor received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.

As the leader of the city’s COVID-19 emergency response, she’s been eligible for some time. But she said she was waiting because of the lack of supply, so other more vulnerable San Franciscans could go first.

She made up the roughly 31% city residents over the age of 16 to get vaccinated.

On Monday, San Francisco expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to include people ages 16-64 with disabilities or qualified health conditions.

The vaccine remains in short supply, however, and people scheduled for their second dose are going to be prioritized.