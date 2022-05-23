SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Monday that she will not be marching in the city’s annual Pride Parade due to the parade’s decision not to allow uniformed police officers to march.

“I support the LGBTQ members of our public safety department who are calling on the Pride Board to reverse its ban on uniformed members of law enforcement from participating in the Pride Parade,” said Mayor Breed in a statement. “I love the Pride Parade, and what it means for our LGBTQ community and for our city. It’s one of my favorite events. However, if the Pride Board does not reverse its decision, I will join our city public safety departments that are not participating in the Pride Parade.”

This year marks the 52nd Annual Pride Parade and Celebration in San Francisco and the first time in two years the event has held in person, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Mayor Breed’s announcement comes following a decision from the Pride Board to not allow LGBTQ members of law enforcement to march in the parade in uniform.

The decision by the Pride Board has drawn criticism from LGBTQ police and sheriff’s deputies who have urged the parade to change its policy. The San Francisco Police Officer’s Pride Alliance — which represents LGBTQ officers in the San Francisco Police Department — issued a joint statement with LGBTQ sheriff’s deputies and firefighters blasting the ban on their marching in uniform.

“Let’s be very clear about who we are talking about: brave women and men who not only have

the courage to put on their uniforms and go out and risk their lives every day to serve our city,

but who also have the courage to do so as openly out women and men in uniform,” said Mayor Breed. “Every day we ask them to put their lives in danger to protect others. The members of these Departments are

proud of the work they do, and I’m proud of their dedication to this City.”

The Pride Board enacted its ban on uniformed officers marching in 2020, although that ban only covered the 2021 parade. Since that parade did not take place due to the pandemic, the 2022 parade marks the first time the ban has been put into action.