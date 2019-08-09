Mayor lowers flag for gun control

(KRON) The mayor of San Rafael has ordered the American flag to remain at half staff to urge Congress to take action on gun control.

Gary Phillips the Mayor of San Rafael told KRON4’s Maureen Kelly “he is fed up with Congress not taking action that has resulted in so man tragedies throughout our country, 250 mass shootings so far this year.”

Mayor Phillips says he is not going to put the flags back up until he’s sees some action by Congress.

President Trump ordered the flags to half staff until Thursday evening to honor the victims of the recent mass shootings.