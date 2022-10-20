SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A set of McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal toys is listed on eBay with a Whopper-sized price tag of $300,000.95. The toys, the Vintage Rare Cactus Plant Flea Market set, were part of McDonalds’ limited-time promotion featuring Happy Meals for adults.

The limited edition adult Happy Meals are produced in collaboration with streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market and intended to recreate “one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences” and repackage it “in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” according to a McDonald’s press release.

In addition to the limited edition toys, the adult Happy Meal boxes offer food options that include Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and fries. The toys, described as “collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box,” are recreations of well-known McDonald’s advertising mascots like Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie. There’s also a new character, dubbed “Cactus Buddy.”

The $300K listing describes the toys as “SUPER RARE LIMITED EDITION” and “UNOPENED,” adding, “WILL SELL FAST!!” While there is only one current six-figure listing for the toys, other eBay sellers are offering single toys for up to $25,000. Neither listing has received a bid as of yet.

The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal was rolled out on Oct. 3 and will be available “while supplies last,” according to McDonald’s.