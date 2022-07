SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – The McKinney Fire has burned 51,468 acres at zero percent contained.

The fire which started on July 29 is located at Highway 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, near the California-Oregon border. Highway 96 currently remains closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. The fire was previously one percent contained but has since moved back to zero percent.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.