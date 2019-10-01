Medical emergency causes BART delays in East Bay

BERKELEY (KRON) – BART says a medical emergency has prompted a 20-minute delay at the Ashby station in Berkeley Tuesday.
The delay affects trains in the Warm Springs, Richmond, and Millbrae directions.
Just five minutes before that notice the transit agency had reported a 10-minute delay.
BART first tweeted about the medical emergency just after 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
