Meet Sean Hjelle, the Giants’ 6’11” top pitching prospect

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KRON) – When is the last time you saw a baseball player who is 6’11”? This is Sean Hjelle, the Giants’ top pitching prospect. He was a second-round draft pick two years ago, in 2018, from the University of Kentucky. He is 22 years old, and he just towers over everybody!

