Meet Sean Hjelle, the Giants’ 6’11” top pitching prospect

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KRON) – When is the last time you saw a baseball player who is 6’11”? This is Sean Hjelle, the Giants’ top pitching prospect. He was a second-round draft pick two years ago, in 2018, from the University of Kentucky. He is 22 years old, and he just towers over everybody!
- Taylor Swift donates $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
- WATCH: Couple at Giants spring training deal with being a house divided
- 31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus
- Giants players speak on new manager
- Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel