Meet some of the Insta-famous dogs of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Typing “San Francisco” into social media will pull up images of eclectic young people exploring California’s city by the bay. Sprinkled in between the images, you will find unique dogs that look impossibly adorable.

The San Francisco Bay Area is home to many “Insta-famous” dogs, including some pooches that have more than half a million followers on Twitter, Instagram, or other social media platforms.

KRON4 interviewed the “people” of these adorable dogs in a series of videos below:

Dougie the Shih Tzu

Dougie looks like a stuffed animal teddy bear. This furry pooch has more than half a million followers on Instagram. Ironically, the Instagram page was launched by his person because she didn’t want to bother her Facebook friends with too many puppy photos. Little did she know, everyone wanted a daily dose of Dougie.

Coconut Rice Bear the Samoyed

Thousands of Instagram and Twitter users love watching Coconut’s fluffy fur in slow motion videos as she runs and jumps around San Francisco landmarks.

Humphrey the French Bulldog

Humphrey is the perfect blend of affection and perfection. You can follow Humphrey the endearing French Bulldog on Instagram at @SpottedHumphrey