(KRON) — Tonight’s jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions lottery history. It is expected to be around $1.1 billion.

In the most recent drawing earlier this week, the jackpot had a winning amount of $830 million. Because no one won, the jackpot has grown yet again.

There has not been a winner for 29 consecutive drawings — since April 15 — leading to the record-high jackpot. Tonight marks the 30th drawing, and despite so many rushing to buy tickets, the odds of someone getting all six numbers correct are still one in 303 million.

If you win, the cash payout is $648 million, or you can take annual payments spread over 30 years.

Walnut Creek resident Shawn Sullivan said that he has not bought a lottery ticket in about 10 years, but the size of this jackpot moved him to buy a ticket.

“I have to,” he said. “What’s the jackpot now?”

If he wins, Sullivan said that he would give the money to his wife.

Walnut Creek resident Mario Sanchez said that if he won the lottery, he would use the money to go on vacation.

“I would go to Cancun for six months straight,” he said. “Non-stop.”

Lotto fever is so hot that after Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions website crashed as so many people rushed there to see if they won. The winning numbers Tuesday were 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 “mega ball.”

How painful is this? Nine people checked and had all five numbers correct but didn’t get the power ball.

While no one won the full prize, one San Bernardino resident won $2.9 million on a ticket that matched five of the six numbers.

The next drawing will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. PT.