(KRON) – – Megan Thee Stallion, AKA Megan Pete, is taking a stand against the mental health epidemic by promoting mental wellness with her new website. The website launched on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The website is a single page platform with many links directing users to resources. The top of the page has links that allow users to purchase the artist’s album “Tramazine”, along with the music video.

Pete’s website is named after a line from her song, “Anxiety”. More lyric quotes are scattered throughout the home page along with scenes from the song’s music video.

On the website, users can find links to therapy platforms, websites providing therapy and psychiatric resources, and phone numbers that people can reach out to in difficult times. Towards the bottom of the page, users can click on link labeled “find a therapist” and be directed to a psychologist locator.

The launch of Megan Thee Stallion’s website does not come as a surprise, as the artist has been outspoken about her struggle with mental health. In August, Pete opened up to Apple Music on how the album “Traumazine” is a lot more personal than her previous music.