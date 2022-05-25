SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Memorial Day Weekend is here, and with it comes the opportunity to save some cash. Retailmenot shared some tips with KRON4 on where you can find the biggest savings.

What to skip on Memorial Day weekend

Televisions and other electronics will be found at much lower prices during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. There are also better electronics sales coming up in July.

Apple products are one to avoid buying this weekend, as the brand offers better deals during back-to-school season.

Summer clothing may be tempting with the high temperatures we are seeing, but the best sales for summer clothes are found at the end of the summer season.

Grills won’t have many discounts until the end of the summer, so if you wait until after Labor Day to buy a grill you could see up to 50% in savings.

What to buy on Memorial Day weekend

Mattresses are a hot-ticket this weekend and you’ll see online and brick-and-mortar retailers offering blowout deals of 50% or more. Be sure to check out promotional codes for the sites you purchase from.

Large appliances will be included in some of the hot sales this weekend. Look for savings up to 40% off on refrigerators, stoves, washers, and dryers.

Home decor and furniture will be on sale this weekend, check out some retailers like Target, Pottery Barn, and Wayfair for up to 35% off.

Tools are a necessary part of any home, and some of the best deals will be available at Lowe’s and Home Depot. This might be a great option for anyone looking for a Father’s Day gift for a handy dad.

Though we see great deals and many get togethers every Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to remember what the day represents, which is honoring the lives of those who died in our armed services. According to the Library of Congress, the first Memorial Day was celebrated in 1868 at the suggestion of Commander in Chief John A. Logan who set aside May 30, “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”