SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994.

A memorial service for Guelff is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. at Pine and Franklin streets. Guelff was the first officer to respond to a call of a man with a gun in the area.

The suspect confronted Guelff and opened fire on him with a semi-automatic rifle. Guelff fired his service weapon at the suspect before he was shot to death.

The suspect was wearing a ballistic helmet, a flak jacket and was carrying hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He was ultimately shot and killed by police.

Guelff served with the San Francisco Police Department for 10 years and was survived by two children. The public and media are invited to attend the memorial service, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

