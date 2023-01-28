MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit, otherwise known as the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.

In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.” Some of the five former MPD officers had been members of the SCORPION unit when they carried out the fatal traffic stop.

MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” with the steps the department is taking.

Video of the events that preceded Nichols’ death was released publicly on Friday. Local and federal leaders along with police departments across the country have condemned the actions of the officers. The five officers accused of beating Nichols while he was in custody have all been fired by MPD.

The former officers have all been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.