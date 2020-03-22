Menlo Park Fire Protection District launches new Pandemic Emergency Response Unit

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Menlo Park Fire Protection District launched its new Pandemic Emergency Response Unit on Saturday solely dedicated to COVID-19 response.

Captain Paramedic Jason Martin and Engineer Carlos Carpenter became the first two firefighters to join the fire district’s new Pandemic Emergency Response Unit.

The unit will only respond to suspected coronavirus incidents in the fire district.

The goal, according to the fire district, is to limit the contact with suspected COVID-19 patients to only two personnel per day.

The unit will use the highest level of Emergency Medical Services and personal protective equipment on each call.

They also aim to minimize contact time to decrease the chance of exposure.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District said it is trying to protect its firefighters by having one emergency response unit dedicated to COVID-19.

So, how will it work?

Basically, anytime a suspected COVID-19 call is reported by Fire Dispatch, the Pandemic Emergency Response Unit will respond so as to minimize exposures to the rest of the workforce and community.

