Menlo Park firefighters rescue man throwing objects onto Highway 101

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Menlo Park firefighters received a call Tuesday of a man throwing objects onto Highway 101 from a billboard in East Palo Alto.

When authorities arrived at the scene, a man in his 30’s claimed he was trying to get someones attention because he was feeling weak and dizzy and couldn’t get down from the 25 foot structure.

Using a makeshift crane, the firefighters successfully got the man down and transferred him to a county hospital.

“We occasionally have used our aerial ladders as make shift cranes to remove people and animals from [unique situations,]” Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said. “The truck crews regularly practice their rope and ladder skills, so this was just another day at the office for most of these guys.” I’m glad it turned out well and was done in just under an hour before the commute started back up on Highway 101.”

Schapelhouman did speculate that the man may have climbed onto the billboard because of the “wording,” but was otherwise unsure.