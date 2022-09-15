The City of Menlo Park Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Menlo Park Police Department)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 77-year-old Menlo Park man suspected of possessing child pornography was arrested Wednesday, police said. Dennis David Terry was taken into custody following an investigation by Menlo Park police prompted by a cybertip in July from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives served Terry with three search warrants and recovered evidence, according to police. Terry was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail on suspicion of felony possession of obscene matter.

Menlo Park police said they are working to identify others who may have been involved.

