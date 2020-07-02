Live Now
Mexico Police: 24 dead in attack on drug rehab center in Guanajuato

by: AP

FOTO ARCHIVO: Feb. 12, 2020 soldados patrullan vecindario en Irapuato, Guanajuato.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police say gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center in Mexico and opened fire, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred Wednesday in the city of Irapuato.

Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition. Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center; state police said nobody was abducted.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco Cartel and a local gang. No motive was given in the attack, but drug gangs have killed street-level dealers at such facilities in the past.

