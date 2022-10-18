(KRON) — In the latest round of what seems like a growing trend toward tech layoffs, Microsoft reportedly plans to lay off nearly 1,000 workers across the company. The news was initially reported by Business Insider and confirmed by Axios and Senior Editor at The Verge, Tom Warren.

According to Warren, the layoffs began on Monday and will impact workers across a variety of divisions including experiences, devices, Xbox, legal and strategic tech positions. The layoffs come on the heels of several big product announcements from Microsoft, including the introduction of new hardware and a VR partnership with Facebook’s parent company, Meta Inc.

Microsoft’s move is the latest in a spate of layoffs across tech and other industries in the Bay Area and beyond. Recent rounds of layoffs have impacted tech companies like Oracle, DocuSign and Uber, along with retail giant Gap and meal-kit service, HelloFresh.