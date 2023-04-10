SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Whole Foods Market location in downtown San Francisco is set to close at the end of business Monday, just a year or so after opening in March of 2022, KRON4 has confirmed. Employees at the store will be transferred to other locations nearby.

“To ensure the safety of our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being,” said a Whole Foods Market spokesperson. “All team members will be transferred to one of our nearby locations.”

The grocery store, one of the largest in San Francisco, opened on March 10, 2022. At the time, the grocery store chain, which is owned by Amazon, called the Mid-Market location San Francisco’s “flagship store.”

“The store’s design nods to classic San Francisco with inspiration from the former Crystal Palace Market, the modern, industrial feel of the Tenderloin district and the iconic colors of the Golden Gate Bridge,” read part of a news release announcing the store’s opening.

The 64,737-square-foot location was one of the largest grocery stores in San Francisco and boasted more than 3,700 local products, according to the retailer.

A spokesperson told KRON4 the store would be closed for the time being. There is no current word or timeframe on whether the store will reopen at any point.

“I’m incredibly disappointed but unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market Whole Foods,” said SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Twitter. “Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we’re also well aware of the problems they’ve experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them.”

The Mid-Market area of San Francisco has struggled in the wake of the pandemic. With many of the tech workers who once frequented the area during the daytime working from home, retail and restaurant locations in the area have particularly struggled.