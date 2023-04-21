(KRON) — A juvenile who allegedly had a loaded firearm in their possession on a middle school campus has been taken into custody, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police units are currently on the campus of Hoover Middle School investigating.

The juvenile was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was seized, police said. There were no threats made to the school and there is no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding area, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.