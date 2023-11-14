(KRON) — A military Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory in Santa Rosa last summer has been recovered, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The Humvee, which was stolen on July 3, was found Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers with Sonoma County Sheriff got a call just before 7 a.m. reporting a man in a camouflage Humvee allegedly shooting at a utility truck parked in the 28000 block of Highway 116, police said. The driver, later identified as 34-year-old transient Anthony Stabile, then drove away.

Deputies responded and the California Highway Patrol was contacted for assistance. CHP officers located the Humvee headed east on Bodega Highway just outside Sebastopol with Stabile at the wheel. Officers followed the Humvee until it was deemed safe to pull him over, which they did on the 900 block of Old Redwood Highway near Hatchery Road in Penngrove.

Stabile was arrested without incident, police said.

The Humvee was returned to the National Guard and Stabile was booked into jail on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, driving on a suspended license, driving without an interlock device, and felonies that included:

Loaded firearm in public

Shooting at an unoccupied vehicle

Firing a gun from a vehicle

Vandalism

Unlawful possession of a gun

Loaded unregistered gun

Vehicle theft

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Evading

He is being held on over $1 million bail.