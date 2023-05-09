A gas line break has prompted shelter-in-place orders in downtown Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Mill Valley police issued an alert at about 2:10 p.m. about the gas line break and said businesses and residents are having to shelter in place as a result. The shelter-in-place was later lifted.

Police said people should avoid driving into the downtown area during the emergency response. No information about what caused the gas line to break was immediately available.

