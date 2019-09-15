Mill Valley Police arrest felon found unresponsive in car with loaded handgun

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – Police activity reported in Mill Valley early Sunday morning which caused road closures led to a felon’s arrest, according to the Mill Valley Police Department.

The activity was reported in the area of the Arco Gas station at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, causing the No Name Exit to shut down.

Around 6 a.m., a Marin County Sheriff’s Deputy found a man sitting in a Mercedes Benz unresponsive.

Officials say the man was in the driver’s seat of the car and had crashed into a parked car.

A handgun was laying on the passenger’s seat, according to the deputy.

Police and CHP officers also arrived on the scene to assist.

Authorities tried making contact with the man for about three hours, in which he did move, but was no responding to officer commands.

A drone team arrived to see inside the car and observe the drivers movements.

Around 9 a.m., officers say he started to respond to commands.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Garrett McGraff from Santa Rosa, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials recovered the loaded handgun inside the car.

Police say McGriff was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of suspected heroin, and possession of suspected ecstasy.

A photo of the suspect has not yet been released.