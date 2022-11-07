(BCN) — The Mill Valley Police Department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening. Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.

After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.

CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts. Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.

An officer from Marin County Sheriff’s Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department. Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.

A spokesperson from Mill Valley Unified School District provided KRON4 with the following statement on the incident:

“As a TK-8th grade school district located in Mill Valley, the disturbance that occurred after a high school game on Saturday night was disturbing and caused concern for our community at large. It is our understanding that none of the students and youth involved were from our elementary school district. Our Middle School principal has communicated to our families sharing the reminder proactively to speak to their children about where they are going, the dangers of alcohol and drugs, and about peer pressure and mob mentality.”

Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.