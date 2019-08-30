Millbrae Police ask public to identify bank robber

MILLBRAE (KRON) – A man dressed in a strange disguise comprised of a surgical mask, a long dark wig, and large reflective sunglasses, robbed a California Bank and Trust in Millbrae on Monday.

The man walked into the bank and presented a teller with a note demanding money.

The teller complied, handing the robber an undisclosed amount of cash, who then fled the scene in a blue four door sedan that had a stolen license plate.

Police ask anyone with information to call 650-599-1536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-541-2700.

