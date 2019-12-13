Millbrae woman arrested for transporting, selling marijuana, police say

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — With the help of a police dog, a San Bruno police officer arrested a Millbrae woman Thursday night after she was allegedly found with nearly three pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash.

Police stopped the woman, identified as Queenie Qi, in her car near El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

The officer and K9 found the woman in possession of the marijuana and evidence suggesting the sale of marijuana, according to police.

She was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.