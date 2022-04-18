SAN BRUNO (BCN) – San Bruno police arrested at 22-year-old Millbrae woman for allegedly assaulting an officer Saturday night, during an arrest for two other felonies.

Officers responded to a 9:11 p.m. report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of East Angus Avenue.

A witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number to officers, who located the suspect’s disabled vehicle nearby.

They determined the woman had been driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to a social media post by police.

During the arrest, police said the woman assaulted the female officer.

Police did not provide the name of the woman arrested for three felonies: driving under the influence, hit-and-run and battery on a police officer.

No information was provided on the extent of the injuries suffered by the officer or the suspect.

