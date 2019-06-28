Milpitas freeway shooting suspect shot, killed by park rangers in Big Sur

A man shot to death by state park officers in Big Sur over the weekend has now been connected to a Bay Area freeway shooting that killed a man from Milpitas.

It was ten days ago when a man was shot to death on northbound 680 near Landess Avenue, not far from the Great Mall.

Now authorities say the prime suspect in that shooting was the man killed in Big Sur.

It was June 17 when 33-year-old Matthew Rios was found shot to death.

His body was found in the driver seat of his vehicle about 10:20 p.m. along northbound 680 in Milpitas.

The CHP began its investigation, zeroing in on 26-year-old Kevin Alaniz of Milpitas as the prime suspect.

The CHP got a warrant but officers were never able to make an arrest.

That’s because this past Saturday, state park officers shot and killed Alaniz at Big Sur.

Hikers say Alaniz had been shooting randomly in the park and when confronted by officers, they say he fired this glock pistol at them.

They returned fire and killed him.

The highway patrol now says the Alaniz was no stranger to the man he killed.

“Based on information gathered, we can confirm [the] victim and suspect did know each other and it was a targeted attack, not a random incident,” said CHP Officer Ross Lee. “We can’t elaborate on the nature of that relationship at this time.”

