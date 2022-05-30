(KRON) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a hang-gliding incident that occurred at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas on Monday. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, officers responded to a hang-gliding incident reported at approximately 11:59 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Milpitas Fire Department announced one adult made was deceased at the scene. An adult female was transported to the hospital. The status of her condition is unkwown.

The sheriff’s department confirmed to KRON4 both victims were hang-gliding. However, it is unclear if they were in the same hang-glider or separate ones.

The relationship of the two victims is unknown at this time. The coroner’s office is on the scene but they will not be identifying the man until next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Milpitas Fire Department and Santa Clara County Parks in this investigation. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office told KRON4 this park is known for hang-gliding due to favorable winds in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.