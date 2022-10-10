RIO NIDO, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a Rio Nido man dead on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, dispatchers received calls reporting a fight in the 14000 block of Canyon 1 Road. After arriving on the scene, deputies located a man who had multiple stab wounds and began providing medical aid. Shortly after, emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took over treatment of the victim. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Jose Villavicencio, 41, of Rio Nido. Deputies learned there had been a fight between the victim and the suspect which then resulted in a stabbing. The suspect was identified as a minor and was detained by deputies. He was later arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder.

Because the suspect is a minor, no further information will be shared about him at this time. Violent Crimes Detectives with Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.