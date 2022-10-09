PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Angel Ruiz, 17, of Pleasant Hill was reported missing by his family around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Angel has Type 1 Diabetes and requires insulin daily. Police say Ruiz was seen packing a change of clothes into a backpack that he had with him.

Angel was last seen in the open space areas between Paso Nogal Road and Vinehill Way around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. He is described as being 5’1” and 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing white pants, white shoes, a blue striped polo shirt and a black oversized coat. If you see Angel you are asked to contact PHPD at 925-288-4600.