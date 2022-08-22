(KRON) — Three teenagers were detained after reportedly participating in an armed robbery at knifepoint on Friday, according to a Nixle release from Novato Police Department

On Friday around 10 p.m., NPD officers were dispatched to the area of Leese Lane at Jeffrey Court due to reports of a robbery at knifepoint that had just occurred. The victim, a minor, stated they were walking down Leese Lane when he saw three teenage boys hiding close to a nearby residence.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim, grabbed his shirt, and took his backpack while holding a knife. The suspects are described as three teenagers wearing hoodies who then fled the scene by riding electric scooters. The suspects took the victim’s school backpack which had a laptop and other personal items. The victim was not injured during the incident.

An officer nearby found three teens who matched the description. Police made contact with the teens, and two were subsequently detained. The third suspect attempted to ride away from officers through Pioneer Park. Another officer was located in the park, and that officer detained the third suspect.

An investigation by police determined that all three of the suspects planned to rob the victim. According to police, one of the suspects committed the robbery at knifepoint while the other two teens stood by and watched. The victim’s backpack and laptop were recovered nearby and returned. The knife was taken by police and booked as evidence.

The names of the suspects will not be released because they are minors. The suspect who physically committed the robbery was taken into Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery and conspiracy. The other two minors were cited for conspiracy, accessory to robbery and resisting a peace officer.