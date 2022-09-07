PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The miscommunication by local utilities which caused a power outage resulted in constraints and chaos for some businesses in Palo Alto that lost power for several hours on Tuesday.

“Literally loaded up the oven and power out. It was the quietest the bakery’s ever been considering all the equipment decided to go bye bye with it,” said Mina Makram, owner of Misfits Bakehouse.

Makram baked up a storm, working overtime on Wednesday after Tuesday’s power outage caused missed shipments and delays. He said the bakery lost power for several hours on Tuesday, causing a major disruption to his business.

“It was nerve-wracking. I had all that bread in the oven but then I had a whole bunch of dough getting ready to be baked and some of it went bad and I had to toss it and at that point, I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen for the rest of the evening or not,” said Makram.

Makram said he bakes everything fresh daily and losing any ingredients comes at a high cost since his bakery focuses on gluten-free, grain-free, and low-carb breads and pastries.

“It’s very near and dear to me, especially the low-carb portion. One, I used to be well over 500 pounds and that’s how I lost the weight and also a few people in my family are very diabetic. The big thing is providing alternatives that they can enjoy that you don’t have to feel left out,” said Makram.

Makram said he serves a large population of people with allergies across the country who count on regular deliveries. He said he was disappointed to miss those shipments on Tuesday due to a power outage caused by a miscommunication between local utilities.

“Extremely annoyed so I didn’t even want to think about. Yeah, I don’t have any kind words, let’s put it that way. A miscommunication that affected God knows how many businesses and households in this heat. I can’t even imagine,” said Makram.

Makram has been running and operating Misfits Bakehouse alone over the last several months due to a shortage of workers. While he was able to save most of the goods this time, he said this sort of miscommunication is an unacceptable added stress that can cost businesses hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Makram said orders have been ramping up for the fall season and having another power shut off could be detrimental to his business.