(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating a teenager who has been classified as a missing person, according to a tweet from the department. Ameriyah Benavides is 13-years-old and considered at risk due to her age.

Ameriyah is described as female, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street. She was wearing a light blue and red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red and black Jordan sneakers, according to a description provided by OPD.

Her family told police that she is in good mental health and good physical condition. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.