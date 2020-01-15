Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found in pond, dies in hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing 3-year-old boy was found by an officer in a pond a block away from his home and was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after.
The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a home at Lakewood Estates around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the missing boy.
An officer found Malik Brown in a pond on Alcazar Way South around 11:40 a.m., about a block and a half away from his home.
The child was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
