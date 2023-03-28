(KRON) — A missing Santa Rosa man described as at risk due to dementia has been found dead in an unincorporated area of Bennett Valley. Lawrence “Larry” Atchison walked away from his home in the area of Leafwood Circle at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 of this year.

Due to his dementia, the Santa Rosa Police Department at the time advised that he would be unable to find his way home. A search was conducted over several weeks with the assistance of the Sonoma County Search and Rescue, other volunteer organizations, helicopters, search dogs and Atchison’s family and friends, along with community volunteers.

The search was conducted through neighborhoods, waterways, parks and trails, according to Santa Rosa city authorities.

On Tuesday, March 28, a woman walking along a rural trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane found a body on the ground and believed the person was dead, officials said. The woman contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, who immediately responded. Deputies arrived and noted the clothing matched Atchison’s and confirmed the adult male body was deceased. Detectives from the Santa Rosa PD Violent Crime Team also went to the scene.

Detectives do not believe there was any foul play involved in Atchison’s death.