PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing autistic teenager from California has been recently found safe in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing teen as Connerjack Oswalt, 19. He was first reported missing in Sept. 2019 to the Clearlake Police Department in Northern California.

At the time, Oswalt was 16-years-old. He was diagnosed with autism in 2014. His family has been searching for him ever since.

Recently, local Park City residents reported spotting an individual pushing a shopping cart around town. Local deputies have reportedly encountered Oswalt several times, but he was never aggressive towards law enforcement or committed any crimes.

Last week, deputies were dispatched to reports of Oswalt sleeping outside of a store in Jeremy Ranch.

Authorities found him cold and shivering at the time. Oswalt reportedly did not tell officers his name, so a finger scan was administered to identify him. The scan produced results of a warrant out of Nevada. Authorities say they were suspicious that there was more to the story, so they continued investigating.

After placing Oswalt inside a patrol car to warm up, officials searched the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database where they discovered a listing for Oswalt.

There were discrepancies in the name’s spelling, so authorities reached out the Oswalt’s family for confirmation.

Oswalt’s family drove from Idaho Falls (where they had relocated to) to Summitt County to confirm Oswalt’s identity. The family confirmed his identity and Oswalt has been reunited with his family.