Missing Chico State student found dead in Sacramento River

This photo taken Friday, Aug. 23 shows the Kupa river on Slovenia-Croatia border near the village of Preloka, Slovenia. Police in Croatia say a migrant has died after a van carrying 12 of them plunged into a river near the border with Slovenia, early Sunday. Slovenia started erecting additional fences on its southern border with Croatia after a considerable increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally cross between the two European Union-member states. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a body found in the Sacramento River is that of a 22-year-old Chico State student reported missing last week.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities Thursday after spotting the body floating in the river.

It says deputies recovered Anthony Mahr’s body about a quarter of a mile upstream from Scotty’s Boat Landing in Chico.

Officials say Mahr was reported missing on August 20 when he went tubing on the Sacramento River with two friends.

KHSL-TV reports Mahr’s two friends made it to shore but his disappearance was not reported until a day later when one of his friends, Brentston Rhodes, was arrested for a burglary.