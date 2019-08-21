Missing: Discovery Bay woman disappears after going outside to water plants

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for help finding a Discovery Bay woman who disappeared after going outside to water plants Tuesday evening.

At around 9:22 p.m., a man flagged down a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy and said his wife, Ching “Ping” Chen, was missing from their home in the 5500 block of Beaver Lane.

The man told the deputy his wife had went outside to water the plants at around 7 p.m. but never returned.

Deputies searched the area using a K-9 and drone, but were not able to locate her, according to sheriff’s officials.

Chen is a 53-year-old Asian woman with brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes, according to deputies. She is 4′ 11″ and weighs 88 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light green tank top, green shorts and pink sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: