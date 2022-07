SAN JOSE (BCN) — San Jose police reported early Tuesday that an elderly woman missing since Monday afternoon was found safe and returned to her family.

Majeeda Abdullah, 83, was last seen on Monday at noon near the 6100 block of Dunn Avenue as she was leaving for a walk.

In a 3:11 a.m. tweet, police said “Majeeda has been located and has been safely returned to her family. Thank you for the help!”

