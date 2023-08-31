(FOX40.COM) — The Fairfield Police Department said it believes a missing woman is dead and a warrant has been issued for her ex-boyfriend in connection with her disappearance.

According to police, Erica Brown, 36, was last seen at her home in Fairfield on August 20.

Fairfield Police issued a warrant for Mark Randle’s arrest in connection with the disappearance of his former partner, Erica Brown. (Image from Fairfield Police)

Police said they “felt from the outset” that Brown’s disappearance was suspicious.

Police are looking for Mark Randle, 45, who was Brown’s former partner and lived with her at the time of her disappearance.

According to police, Randle has “strong ties” to Fairfield and Vallejo and goes by “Tweezy”, “Tweez” and Mark Twain.