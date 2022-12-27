MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Search and rescue teams found the boat of a fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day, Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4.

Will Chebib, 32, went missing on Sunday after heading out fishing from a Novato boat launch. He was last contacted by phone around 3:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Will Chebib (Photo courtesy of Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard initiated a full search and rescue operation on Sunday. By Monday the agencies had over 30 people on bikes and foot searching the shorelines of the area. The USCG also had aircraft and boats involved in the search.

Monday morning around 11:23 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office located Chebib’s boat, a 14-foot, white fishing boat named Lil LB. The boat was found off Pinole Point, but Chebib was not on board. The Sheriff’s Office says they are not searching for Chebib at this time, and the USGC says their search operations were suspended as of yesterday.