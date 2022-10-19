PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 68-year-old with dementia has been located, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department. Earlier, Pleasanton police were asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday. Donald Campbell is 68 years old and was last seen near Mohr Avenue and Kolln Street, an area that’s east of Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.

Campbell is 6’1″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He has dementia, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department.

“Donald Campbell has been safely located. Thank you #Pleasanton for your help!” said Pleasanton Police Department in the tweet announcing he’d been found.